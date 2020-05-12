Danny overwhelmed by donations

Danny Graham admits he has been overwhelmed by the generosity shown by his team-mates and football fans after deciding to raise money for the NHS.

The Rovers striker is raffling and auctioning off prized possessions from his career to raise vital funds for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead, where he was born.

After setting up a JustGiving page, Graham set an initial target of £5,000, but he exceeded that amount inside the first week.

His running total is now approaching £9,000 and the 34-year-old is delighted by the number of generous donations he has received.

“It’s gone a bit crazy to be honest!” he said. “I didn’t think it would go that far. I thought £5,000 would be a realistic target to achieve over the coming weeks, but that’s been blown out of the water and I can only say thank you to everyone who’s donated.

“A lot of players at Rovers have put their hands in their pockets, a lot of fans and certainly the guy who bought my shirt for £700, which was unbelievable.

“So I’d like to say thank you to everyone who’s got involved so far and there’s more to come, with the raffle side and the auction side of it as well.

“There’s still time to donate. I think there’s about two weeks left on the page and I’m going to do a couple of auctions or raffles every week, and the end prize is going to be the biggest one, but there’s going to be a lot of football boots and shirts, and I’m going to try and get some shirts off other players to try and raise as much money for what is a great cause.

“A lot of these tops, from all different clubs, are ones I would have kept and eventually put up on the walls, but in the bigger picture, if I can donate and give a little back to fans who are interested in memorabilia, and raise money for the NHS, which is the most important thing at this time, then I think it’s a win-win and a no brainer really.”

To donate to Danny’s JustGiving page, please click here.