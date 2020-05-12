Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Danny overwhelmed by donations

The Rovers striker has now raised almost £9,000 for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead

5 Hours ago

Danny Graham admits he has been overwhelmed by the generosity shown by his team-mates and football fans after deciding to raise money for the NHS.

The Rovers striker is raffling and auctioning off prized possessions from his career to raise vital funds for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead, where he was born.

After setting up a JustGiving page, Graham set an initial target of £5,000, but he exceeded that amount inside the first week.

His running total is now approaching £9,000 and the 34-year-old is delighted by the number of generous donations he has received.

“It’s gone a bit crazy to be honest!” he said. “I didn’t think it would go that far. I thought £5,000 would be a realistic target to achieve over the coming weeks, but that’s been blown out of the water and I can only say thank you to everyone who’s donated.

“A lot of players at Rovers have put their hands in their pockets, a lot of fans and certainly the guy who bought my shirt for £700, which was unbelievable.

“So I’d like to say thank you to everyone who’s got involved so far and there’s more to come, with the raffle side and the auction side of it as well.

“There’s still time to donate. I think there’s about two weeks left on the page and I’m going to do a couple of auctions or raffles every week, and the end prize is going to be the biggest one, but there’s going to be a lot of football boots and shirts, and I’m going to try and get some shirts off other players to try and raise as much money for what is a great cause.

“A lot of these tops, from all different clubs, are ones I would have kept and eventually put up on the walls, but in the bigger picture, if I can donate and give a little back to fans who are interested in memorabilia, and raise money for the NHS, which is the most important thing at this time, then I think it’s a win-win and a no brainer really.”

To donate to Danny’s JustGiving page, please click here.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Rovers Rewind: King Kenny’s men crowned Champions!

19 Hours ago

To mark the 25th anniversary of Rovers’ Premiership title triumph, we will be showing a full match replay of that historic day at Anfield from May 14th 1995 this Thursday!

Read full article

Club News

Fast for one day in support of the NHS

10 May 2020

This Ramadhan, Blackburn Rovers hopes to form an even closer bond with its local community, whilst also showing support to the NHS heroes tackling COVID-19.

Read full article

Club News

Football Origins with Jacob Davenport

10 May 2020

Jacob Davenport became the latest Rovers player to step up to the plate in our 'Football Origins' feature...

Read full article

Club News

‘I want to be successful for the Owners’ - TM

9 May 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admits he would like to be successful for the Owners, who have expressed their care and concern for club staff throughout the current crisis.

Read full article

View more