Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Dack delivers special surprise

Rovers star surprises key worker and invites her to meet all the players when normality returns

1 Hour ago

Bradley Dack delivered a special surprise to a young Rovers fan who has been playing a key role in the nation’s fight against Coronavirus.

Mollie Peet is an ambulance attendant, who has been working strenuous shifts, transporting suspected Covid patients to and from their homes.

The 18-year-old thought she was going to be doing an interview with the EFL, to talk about the part she has played throughout the pandemic, as well as her favourite football club.

But she was in for a shock … as Bradley Dack was waiting to gate-crash the conference call!

Mollie, who has been working for the medical response services since September, said: “It’s been really stressful, because you’ve got to make sure you’ve got all the PPE on and you’ve got to keep yourself safe and you’ve got to keep your patients safe as well.

“There are so many rules and guidelines to follow, but it’s been really good to see how everyone has stuck together during this time.

“I’ve been a Rovers fan for about three years – my boyfriend converted me! I didn’t really like football before I met my boyfriend to be honest, but he encouraged me to come to a few games and told me that I’d love it and I’m obsessed with it now!”

Enter Bradley Dack …

“I just wanted to come on and say thank you for everything you’ve been doing,” said the Rovers star.

“This is the least we could do for you, because you and all your colleagues have been helping us all.

“I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone when I say we thank you for all the hard work you’re doing and hopefully soon the football will be back and we can start enjoying it again.”

And there was a further surprise in store for Mollie …

“We also wanted to tell you that when this is all over and when everything gets back to normal, we’d love to invite you down to the training ground to meet all the players, meet all the staff, have a bit of lunch and just spend the day with us,” added Dack.

“I hope we’ve been able to put a smile on your face. I know it’s a really stressful time for you guys especially. We just have to do our bit by staying at home, but for you, being out there working, it’s amazing the work that you’re doing.”

#OneRoversTogether


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Get active with FIT FANS campaign!

4 Hours ago

Rovers fans can get active in the safety of their own homes by joining in with the new FIT FANS initiative - with the next online session available at 11am today.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: Victory at Ewood Day!

8 May 2020

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

Motivation and mentality over fitness

7 May 2020

Manager Tony Mowbray believes mentality and motivation will have a greater role to play than fitness levels in the remaining nine Championship games.

Read full article

Club News

Restrictions have provided period of reflection

6 May 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says he has been trying to take the positives from the lockdown period and use it to analyse how he operates as a manager.

Read full article

View more