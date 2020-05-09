Dack delivers special surprise

Bradley Dack delivered a special surprise to a young Rovers fan who has been playing a key role in the nation’s fight against Coronavirus.

Mollie Peet is an ambulance attendant, who has been working strenuous shifts, transporting suspected Covid patients to and from their homes.

The 18-year-old thought she was going to be doing an interview with the EFL, to talk about the part she has played throughout the pandemic, as well as her favourite football club.

But she was in for a shock … as Bradley Dack was waiting to gate-crash the conference call!

Mollie, who has been working for the medical response services since September, said: “It’s been really stressful, because you’ve got to make sure you’ve got all the PPE on and you’ve got to keep yourself safe and you’ve got to keep your patients safe as well.

“There are so many rules and guidelines to follow, but it’s been really good to see how everyone has stuck together during this time.

“I’ve been a Rovers fan for about three years – my boyfriend converted me! I didn’t really like football before I met my boyfriend to be honest, but he encouraged me to come to a few games and told me that I’d love it and I’m obsessed with it now!”

Enter Bradley Dack …

“I just wanted to come on and say thank you for everything you’ve been doing,” said the Rovers star.

“This is the least we could do for you, because you and all your colleagues have been helping us all.

“I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone when I say we thank you for all the hard work you’re doing and hopefully soon the football will be back and we can start enjoying it again.”

And there was a further surprise in store for Mollie …

“We also wanted to tell you that when this is all over and when everything gets back to normal, we’d love to invite you down to the training ground to meet all the players, meet all the staff, have a bit of lunch and just spend the day with us,” added Dack.

“I hope we’ve been able to put a smile on your face. I know it’s a really stressful time for you guys especially. We just have to do our bit by staying at home, but for you, being out there working, it’s amazing the work that you’re doing.”

