Dack back at Brockhall

Bradley Dack has taken another step forward in his recovery from a long-term knee injury as he has returned to Rovers’ Brockhall training base.

The Rovers star, who suffered an ACL injury in the home game against Wigan Athletic in December, has spent the past couple of months following his rehabilitation programme from home, doing virtual sessions with the club’s physiotherapy department.

However, after being given the green light by both the club and the Government, Dack has returned to the Senior Training Centre, where he has been able to use specialist medical equipment, as he aims to be back fit for the start of the 2020-21 season.

“It’s been difficult not being at the training ground and using all of the facilities, but we managed to get a lot of work in when I was at home,” said the 26-year-old.

“I was on FaceTime calls with my physio every day, doing sessions and obviously rehab sessions are long sessions. They’re three-and-a-half hours/four-hour sessions in the gym at home, which is tough when you’ve got no-one to talk to and you’ve got to make sure that every rep is right and every exercise is right.

“So it was tough. I had six or seven weeks of that and then we managed to get clearance from the Government and from the club for me to come back in to the gym at the training ground. Literally everything else is closed off to us.

“So I just use the gym and it’s been good to get back in and use the equipment that I need to use and really push on with my rehabilitation.

“With everything that’s going on in the world, it’s obviously a terrible time at the minute, but for me, football-wise, it’s been a bit of a blessing in disguise, not missing as many games and hopefully being back fit for the start of next season, whenever that may be.”

As well as being back at Brockhall, Dack reached another important individual milestone on his road to recovery recently – being reunited with his golf clubs!

A keen and talented golfer, Dack admits one of the first questions he asked the surgeon after his operation was when would he be able to play golf again and he was delighted when the 18-week wait finally came to an end last weekend!

“I got a bit lucky to be fair,” added the fans favourite.

“With the knee I injured, the surgeon said that that’s the better knee to do if you’re a golfer, because not as much force goes through that knee.

“So he said 16 weeks after the operation I would be able to go on the range and then 18 weeks I could go on the course and just hit wedges and irons.

“I was 18 weeks last week, so I was on the course last weekend and it felt fine to be fair. I was a bit nervous the first couple of shots, but I settled down after that and I was alright. But obviously I’m looking after it, I wasn’t swinging too hard or anything, it was just nice to get out there and play golf again.”