Community Trust recognised during COVID crisis

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust have received special recognition for the work carried out in the local community during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Mayor for the Borough of Blackburn with Darwen, Cllr Jim Shorrock, has awarded the Community Trust with a certificate of appreciation and recognition for the outstanding contribution made to Blackburn with Darwen over recent months.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust have led the club's fight against COVID-19 by raising vital awareness and support for those most vulnerable and in need during the current crisis, through the newly-formed #OneRoversTogether campaign.

The Community Trust's dedicated team have been work tirelessly behind the scenes, carrying out essential support to the community in partnership with other local organisations.

Rovers have collectively donated thousands of pounds worth of matchday food to local charities to distribute to those in need, as well as delivering PPE to various care homes.

In addition, the Community Trust team have been helping the dedicated work being undertaken at Blackburn Foodbank to help feed more than 1,000 people per week.

Staff have been working seven days a week in many different and important areas, including a dedicated resource to help with people’s mental health and actively working in neighbourhoods encouraging young people to stay at home.

On top of this, Primary Stars and Sports College staff have created numerous online workshops to support families and students respectively.

Cllr Jim Shorrock has praised the vital work the club have carried out.

"As I entered the final 10 days of my Mayoral year, it was time to say thank you and pay tribute to organisations who deserve special recognition.

"I have rewarded Blackburn Rovers Community Trust with a Mayoral award certificate for the outstanding service they have provided to the community and for the essential food distribution in the Borough during a time of crisis."

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust CEO, Gary Robinson, says he is proud of the work carried out by his staff.

"We have always been proud of the work we carry out within the local community and we're delighted to have been recognised through this award.

"Our dedicated staff have been incredible in working alongside local organisations and adapting to best serve our community.

"Through the #OneRoversTogether campaign, we hope our initiatives, donations and support work will continue to make a positive difference."

A huge thank you to Cllr Jim Shorrock for recognising our work and a further thank you to Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council for their support.