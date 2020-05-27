Birthday boy Bryan grateful to family and friends

Rovers legend Bryan Douglas today celebrates his 86th birthday and he says it is the most unusual one yet!

Since returning to Blackburn earlier than expected from a round the world cruise, Dougie, who made over 500 appearances for the club between 1954 and 1969, has been shielding at home on his own.

The former England international, who was a young boy during the Second World War, admits he has found the past few months very tough, but is extremely thankful to his support network of family and friends.

“It’s not one of the most unusual birthdays, it is the most unusual!” joked Bryan.

“But I’ve had family members and neighbours round to see me today, who have dropped off some cards and a big box of goodies, and I’m very grateful to each and every one of them.

“These last three months, it has been difficult.

“I live by myself, so I’ve been taking advantage of the good weather that we’ve been having lately and sitting outside and talking to one or two neighbours over the garden fence as it were.

“It has been getting increasingly difficult, but I can feel that there’s a bit of light at the end of the tunnel now.

“There’s a lot of people who are a lot worse off than I am, so I’ve got to just carry on and hope for the best.

“I’ve two sons and they’ve both looked after me. My eldest son has been doing a lot of my food shopping, so they’ve been great and my neighbours have been great as well.

“Like everybody else, I just wish that they could find something that stops it all and things would get back to normal again.

“I certainly miss going down to Ewood to watch the games. It’s all very well watching games on the television and they’re doing their best to show exciting games, but it’s not the same for me.”