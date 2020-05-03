Arma handed home tie against Preston

Adam Armstrong will be in the home dugout at Ewood Park for the first time in his virtual managerial career after Rovers were drawn at home to Preston North End in the third round of the EFL Football Manager Cup.

The game will be played this Tuesday (May 5th), kick-off 7.45pm, and supporters will be able to watch the action live on Twitch.

The encounter will undoubtedly bring back fond memories for Armstrong, who scored inside three minutes when the two teams met at Ewood Park in the Championship clash in January, which ended 1-1.

The striker is representing Rovers in the e-tournament, which is which is raising money and awareness for the EFL’s official charity partner Mind, whose services are needed now more than ever in these challenging times.

To show your support and donate, please click here.

After being handed a bye in the first round, Armstrong chalked up his maiden managerial victory in the last round, scoring twice himself in a 3-0 victory away to Stoke City.

Preston have been in fine form in the competition thus far, thrashing Crawley Town 10-1 in their opening match, before winning 4-1 away to 10-man Salford City last time out.

A total of 54 teams across the EFL’s three divisions entered the online tournament, facing off against each other in a straight knockout competition, with Rovers now one of just 16 teams remaining in the bid to be crowned the inaugural EFL Football Manager Cup champion.

Third round draw in full:

Brentford vs. Queens Park Rangers

Rovers vs. Preston North End

Huddersfield Town vs. Bristol City

Birmingham City vs. Luton Town

Middlesbrough vs. Bolton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest vs. Mansfield Town

Swansea City vs. Wigan Athletic

Fulham vs. Wycombe Wanderers