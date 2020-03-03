Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

We're ready to go

Following the clash against Derby County this weekend, there will only be nine games remaining of 2019-20

Just now

Ben Brereton says Rovers will go to Derby County this weekend with the aim of returning to East Lancashire with the three points.

Following the trip to Pride Park, the remaining games will be down to single figures, as Rovers continue to hunt down a play-off place in the Championship.

Brereton emerged off the bench against Swansea City last time out, and certainly had an impact on the game during his 35 minute cameo.

Another substitute, Bradley Johnson, scored a last-gasp equaliser against Steve Cooper's side to earn what could turn into a valuable point ahead of the journey to the East Midlands this coming weekend.

And as a former Nottingham Forest player, Brereton's looking forward to taking on the Reds' arch rivals on Sunday afternoon.

“They are a good team and you know that from the players they have," he told iFollow Rovers.

“I think it will be a good test for us, so hopefully we can go there and get the three points.

“When you think of our recent away form, which included a good point at Brentford, we’re playing with a confidence on the road and at home, so we can go there and give them a good battle.

“The togetherness in the dressing room is unbelievable to be honest. Everyone gives each other confidence and we’re all buzzing for the final 10 games.

“We’re all ready to go, so let’s try and move up that table."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

We showed great character

23 Hours ago

Ben Brereton believes the late equaliser against Swansea City at the weekend showcased the spirit that's in the Rovers camp.

Read full article

Club News

Braver Brereton so beneficial

29 February 2020

Whilst Bradley Johnson's impact off the bench was clear for all to see with his dramatic equaliser against Swansea City,  Ben Brereton's cameo as a substitute was also very handy for Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

Ben keen for better times ahead

4 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Cup clash evokes magic memories for Brereton

3 January 2020

Ben Brereton says Rovers head to Birmingham City with the aim of ensuring they're in the hat for round four of the Emirates FA Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

An Evening with Chris Samba!

1 Hour ago

Tickets are now on general sale for An Exclusive Evening with Chris Samba.

Read full article

Club News

Ewood Express a great success!

18 Hours ago

A new initiative at Rovers saw the club introduce our Ewood Express service to bring our local communities together here at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Battling qualities there for all to see

20 Hours ago

Rovers' dramatic late equaliser against Swansea City came as no surprise to defender Ryan Nyambe.

Read full article

Club News

Ryan ready for the home straight

22 Hours ago

Read full article

View more