We're ready to go

Ben Brereton says Rovers will go to Derby County this weekend with the aim of returning to East Lancashire with the three points.

Following the trip to Pride Park, the remaining games will be down to single figures, as Rovers continue to hunt down a play-off place in the Championship.

Brereton emerged off the bench against Swansea City last time out, and certainly had an impact on the game during his 35 minute cameo.

Another substitute, Bradley Johnson, scored a last-gasp equaliser against Steve Cooper's side to earn what could turn into a valuable point ahead of the journey to the East Midlands this coming weekend.

And as a former Nottingham Forest player, Brereton's looking forward to taking on the Reds' arch rivals on Sunday afternoon.

“They are a good team and you know that from the players they have," he told iFollow Rovers.

“I think it will be a good test for us, so hopefully we can go there and get the three points.

“When you think of our recent away form, which included a good point at Brentford, we’re playing with a confidence on the road and at home, so we can go there and give them a good battle.

“The togetherness in the dressing room is unbelievable to be honest. Everyone gives each other confidence and we’re all buzzing for the final 10 games.

“We’re all ready to go, so let’s try and move up that table."