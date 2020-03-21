Skip to site footer
We're helping each other out

"t the moment we have Dacky and Corry, so we’re trying to push each other, work hard and have a laugh or two"

3 Hours ago

Three key Rovers are currently on the treatment table at the Senior Training Centre, but one of them, Lewis Holtby, admits it's the perfect combination to push each other on.

Holtby, who has been out since the start of February with a lateral collateral ligament injury, joined Corry Evans and Bradley Dack in the physio room.

Evans fractured his skull a month prior to Holtby's setback, whilst Dack's anterior cruciate ligament blow has seen the playmaker miss the whole of 2020 so far.

All three are currently on the comeback trail, and Holtby's thanful for the support and backing from friends and family.

“I’d be perfectly happy to be on my own on the treatment table, because that would mean everyone else is fit," the German told iFollow Rovers.

"But at the moment we have Dacky and Corry, so we’re trying to push each other, work hard and have a laugh or two.

“It’s important to work together because it makes it easier. The staff are characters as well.

“I want to have a good relationship with the medical team to push me on to get the best out of me. They really participate and don’t just tell you what to do.

“I’m very happy with how things have gone. The process is good and I hope to maintain that. The less swelling there is the more I can do. The more I can do the quicker I can get back.

“I can’t wait to do more things and push myself in the gym.

“My wife has been helping me a lot from the first, so a lot of credit has to go to her as well," he added.

“She has been unbelievable. Dacky will probably say the same thing in that you feel so helpless in the early stages. She has been there for me and there’s been a lot on her plate.

“Everyone has helped me from day one and that support is very important. As things improve, you’re left very thankful for the little things you can do."


