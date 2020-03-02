We showed great character

Ben Brereton believes the late equaliser against Swansea City at the weekend showcased the spirit that's in the Rovers camp.

Rovers spent a large chunk of the second half camped in the Swansea half chasing a leveller that finally arrived via Bradley Johnson's left foot deep into added time.

Finishing 2-2, the point moves Tony Mowbray's men to within a win of the top six in the Championship, and although Brereton was left slightly frustrating that Rovers didn't take more, the 20-year-old felt it was a positive ending to the encounter.

“We’re disappointed that we didn’t get the three points, but how the game went for us and how we dominated, I think it’s a result we’re happy enough with," he explained to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“It showed the togetherness in the team that we have, with everyone fighting for each other and helping each other, it sums up exactly what we’re about.

“Johno [Johnson]’s got that in his locker, we’ve all seen that in recent years, and also for us. He’s got a really good shot on him and we’re thrilled for him.

“We all know what Championship games are like, and any team can turn up on any given day. For us, it’s about taking things game by game, keep chipping away and to try and get three points every game.

“We’ll concentrate on ourselves, we’ll keep working hard to pick up results and to try and move up that table."

The forward emerged from the bench 10 minutes into the second half and certainly had an impact on the contest against a Swans side who are also hunting down a play-off spot.

“I’m happy to play my part, to come off the bench and play some football," he admitted.

“I feel good and the lads are always sharp in training. All the lads are sharp and we’re really enjoying things.”