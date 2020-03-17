We must complete this campaign

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says not playing the current campaign until its conclusion ‘doesn’t bear thinking about’.

Amid ongoing concerns posed by the Coronavirus pandemic, the professional game in England has been suspended until at least April 3rd.

It is still unclear whether football will resume early next month, but the manager says it is imperative that the 2019-20 campaign is completed, rather than the season being scrapped, given the implications it would have on promotions and relegations.

“I think everybody would like to finish the current campaign,” Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.

“It doesn’t even bear thinking about really of finishing a season without finishing the season, if that makes sense.

“If you were a Leeds United player, member of staff or supporter, or West Bromwich Albion, or even Norwich City or Liverpool, it doesn’t bear thinking about.

“I think we have to get the season finished. I don’t know how long – I heard experts say that this virus might peak in early June. And then we might have to finish the last nine games in a six-week period.

“In the middle of July, are we still playing football? I’m not sure. And I’m thankful I don’t have to make those decisions. Some countries have curtailed their season now, but I’m not sure that’s right.

“If you’re sitting top of a table, ready for promotion, and it gets pulled away from you, that’s a really, really difficult thing. Liverpool have waited 30 years to win a league title, so it’s really not worth thinking about in my opinion. You have to find a way to play the games.”