Walsh makes Rovers return

A familiar face has re-joined the club for the remainder of 2019/20

4 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are pleased to confirm the re-signing of midfielder Hannah Walsh, until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old moved to the USA for a football scholarship in the 2019/20 season, playing for the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals, where she appeared in 17 games, scoring twice, before the season was cut short.

She initially joined Rovers’ Centre of Excellence from Preston North End in 2014, rising through the club's RTC and then breaking into the first-team. 

Walsh, who mainly operates as a centre-midfielder, was part of the treble-winning side of 2017/18 and the quadruple winning squad in 2018/19, whilst also playing a part in the Development Squad’s three consecutive reserve league titles. 

Gemma Donnelly said: “I’m delighted to have coaxed Hannah back to Rovers on an interim basis during her break from her USA Scholarship.

“She will add competition to midfield areas and can also offer versatility to the squad. I know all about Hannah and what she has to offer, having been at Rovers for many seasons. 

“She will complement our squad for the remainder of the season and it’s a very welcomed boost for us at this time.”

Welcome back, Hannah!


