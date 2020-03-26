UltimateQuaranTeam: Dack in action tonight!

It's a battle of the Rovers this evening as Bradley Dack represents the club against Forest Green Rovers in the next round of the #UltimateQuaranTeam FIFA tournament.

Having edged past Stoke City and Thibaut Verlinden in round one, Dack will be hoping for further progress against FGR left back Chris Stokes.

It took a replay to reach this stage for Dack, whilst Stokes oversaw a convincing 4-1 triumph over Northampton Town.

Kick-off this evening is at 8pm, with the game streamed live here on our official Twitch channel.

Money donated from the tournament will help raise vital funding for EFL clubs who are going to have massive financial struggles (as of course will many industries across the world) during this time of fixture postponements.

With no matchday income for the foreseeable future football clubs are struggling and things will only get worse.

If this cause can play a small way for clubs going during an unprecedented time, then it would be an amazing force for good. 75% of money raised will be given to the EFL within 28 days.

Secondly, the remaining 25% will be split between for two very worthy causes. One is the EFL’s chosen charity ‘MIND’ (219830), and secondly in funding the all-important COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser by WHO.

To donate, please click here.

Good luck, Dacky!