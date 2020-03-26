Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

#UltimateQuaranTeam: Dack in action tonight!

The Rovers playmaker is set for a home tie against Forest Green Rovers' this evening

6 Hours ago

It's a battle of the Rovers this evening as Bradley Dack represents the club against Forest Green Rovers in the next round of the #UltimateQuaranTeam FIFA tournament.

Having edged past Stoke City and Thibaut Verlinden in round one, Dack will be hoping for further progress against FGR left back Chris Stokes.

It took a replay to reach this stage for Dack, whilst Stokes oversaw a convincing 4-1 triumph over Northampton Town.

Kick-off this evening is at 8pm, with the game streamed live here on our official Twitch channel.

Money donated from the tournament will help raise vital funding for EFL clubs who are going to have massive financial struggles (as of course will many industries across the world) during this time of fixture postponements.

With no matchday income for the foreseeable future football clubs are struggling and things will only get worse.

If this cause can play a small way for clubs going during an unprecedented time, then it would be an amazing force for good. 75% of money raised will be given to the EFL within 28 days.

Secondly, the remaining 25% will be split between for two very worthy causes. One is the EFL’s chosen charity ‘MIND’ (219830), and secondly in funding the all-important COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser by WHO.

To donate, please click here.

Good luck, Dacky!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

#UltimateQuaranTeam: Dack books Rovers' place in the next round!

25 March 2020

It took a replay, but Bradley Dack had enough skills in his locker to edge past Stoke City and Thibaut Verlinden at the first round stage of the #UltimateQuaranTeam FIFA tournament.

Read full article

Club News

Same outcome but less drama

29 November 2019

For a neutral spectator it would have arguably been a game of the season contender when Rovers played Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium in 2018-19.

Read full article

Club News

The buzz is back around the place

4 December 2019

Bradley Dack says things are looking up for Rovers following a week to remember for Tony Mowbray's side.

Read full article

Club News

Dack: Turn performances into points

22 October 2019

Read full article

Club News

Club News

'Nervous' Dack hopes practice makes perfect!

3 Hours ago

Bradley Dack admits his FIFA first round clash against Stoke City was more nerve-wracking than running out on the Ewood Park pitch.

Read full article

Club News

Boss explains training schedule

5 Hours ago

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it's a challenging time for the whole of the United Kingdom at this moment in time.

Read full article

Club News

'Come together with that community spirit'

25 March 2020

Elliott Bennett has been offering a helping hand to one of his local charities, and hopes plenty of other across the country can follow suit.

Read full article

Club News

#UltimateQuaranTeam: Dack books Rovers' place in the next round!

25 March 2020

It took a replay, but Bradley Dack had enough skills in his locker to edge past Stoke City and Thibaut Verlinden at the first round stage of the #UltimateQuaranTeam FIFA tournament.

Read full article

View more