UltimateQuaranTeam: Dack books Rovers' place in the next round!

It took a replay, but Bradley Dack had enough skills in his locker to edge past Stoke City and Thibaut Verlinden at the first round stage of the #UltimateQuaranTeam FIFA tournament.

Dack, who has history against Stoke by scoring in each of his last two trips to the bet365 Stadium with Rovers, typically bagged the winner in an enthralling 4-3 win in the final contest.

Goals from Bradley Johnson, Adam Armstrong and an own goal saw the score at 3-3 late on before Dack's late winner.

The talisman needed some big saves from Christian Walton in the dying embers, but managed to overcome his opponent, Belgian winger Verlinden.

The initial tie finished 2-2, with superb strikes from Darragh Lenihan and Adam Armstrong earning a draw for Rovers.

A place in the next round awaits, with an away tie at Forest Green Rovers on the horizon, date and time TBC.

To watch the full game again, please see below:

Watch DACKMAN2310's Live PS4 Broadcast from blackburnrovers1875 on www.twitch.tv

And speaking afterwards, the man of the moment was relieved to get through!

Money donated from the tournament will help raise vital funding for EFL clubs who are going to have massive financial struggles (as of course will many industries across the world) during this time of fixture postponements.

With no matchday income for the foreseeable future football clubs are struggling and things will only get worse.

If this cause can play a small way for clubs going during an unprecedented time, then it would be an amazing force for good. 75% of money raised will be given to the EFL within 28 days.

Secondly, the remaining 25% will be split between for two very worthy causes. One is the EFL’s chosen charity ‘MIND’ (219830), and secondly in funding the all-important COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser by WHO.

To donate, please click here.