Ticket news: Leicester City (H)

Get your tickets now for Rovers v Leicester at Bamber Bridge!

Just now

Tickets for Rovers Ladies' home fixture against Leicester City Women are now on sale from the ticket office.

The FA Women's Championship game is scheduled to take place on Sunday 29 March, 2pm, at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge.

Gemma Donnelly's side will look to avenge the defeat at Quorn FC earlier in the season, when the Foxes came out on top. 

Ticket prices are as follows:

 Unreserved Seating/Standing

Adult

Concession (Over 65s/18-21)

Junior (U18s)

Advanced

£5

£3

£2

On the day

£5

£3

£2

Call 01254 372000, visit the Roverstore or click here to get yours now!


