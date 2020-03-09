Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

The week ahead...

There are plenty of Rovers events taking place over the next seven days

3 Hours ago

We're all set for another busy week of events involving the first team, Under-23s, Ladies and the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust...

Monday 9th March: Premier League Cup action sees Rovers Under-23s host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Lancashire FA HQ in Leyland, kick-off 7pm.

Thursday 12th March: It's our Sliding Doors night in Blues, which runs from 6.30pm until 8.30pm. 

Friday 13th March: It's our Men in Sheds night in Strikers' Lounge at Ewood Park. Don't miss this opportunity for men to come together and overcome isolation with mental and physical health benefits through a variety of interesting social activities. The event runs from 4pm-6pm.

Friday 13th March: It's our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Youth Club night. The fun starts in Strikers' Lounge at Ewood Park between 6pm to 8pm. Please note this is for ages 11+.

Friday 13th March: It's our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Youth Club night. The fun starts in the Livesey All Age Centre in Blackburn between 3.15pm to 5.15pm. Please note this is for ages 8-11.

Friday 13th March: It's our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Youth Club night. The fun starts in the Knott Street Centre in Darwen between 7pm to 9pm. Please note this is for ages 11-16.

Saturday 14th March: Rovers Under-18s are on the road to Derby County, kick-off 12.30pm at the Derby County Academy.

Saturday 14th March: Our only home test for the first team sees us take on Bristol City at Ewood Park, kick-off 3pm against Lee Johnson's play-off chasers.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Christian nominated for monthly prize

Just now

Rovers goalkeeper Christian Walton has been nominated for the Bristol Street Motors Player of the Month award for February.

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Derby County v Rovers

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

A disappointing day

17 Hours ago

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admitted his side were beaten by the better team, after going down 3-0 away to Derby County.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Derby County v Rovers

21 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has named one change to his team for today's clash against Derby County at Pride Park.

Read full article

View more