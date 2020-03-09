The week ahead...

We're all set for another busy week of events involving the first team, Under-23s, Ladies and the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust...

Monday 9th March: Premier League Cup action sees Rovers Under-23s host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Lancashire FA HQ in Leyland, kick-off 7pm.

Thursday 12th March: It's our Sliding Doors night in Blues, which runs from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

Friday 13th March: It's our Men in Sheds night in Strikers' Lounge at Ewood Park. Don't miss this opportunity for men to come together and overcome isolation with mental and physical health benefits through a variety of interesting social activities. The event runs from 4pm-6pm.

Friday 13th March: It's our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Youth Club night. The fun starts in Strikers' Lounge at Ewood Park between 6pm to 8pm. Please note this is for ages 11+.

Friday 13th March: It's our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Youth Club night. The fun starts in the Livesey All Age Centre in Blackburn between 3.15pm to 5.15pm. Please note this is for ages 8-11.

Friday 13th March: It's our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Youth Club night. The fun starts in the Knott Street Centre in Darwen between 7pm to 9pm. Please note this is for ages 11-16.

Saturday 14th March: Rovers Under-18s are on the road to Derby County, kick-off 12.30pm at the Derby County Academy.

Saturday 14th March: Our only home test for the first team sees us take on Bristol City at Ewood Park, kick-off 3pm against Lee Johnson's play-off chasers.