When Corry Evans went down in the 13th minute against Preston North End at Ewood Park, it looked to many that it was one of those challenges that you see most weekends.

However, with Evans stretchered off in the local derby, scans would diagnose something much worse for the Northern Ireland international midfielder.

It was revealed that the 29-year-old fractured his skull and his eye socket in the collision with PNE skipper Tom Clarke.

That meant that Evans' season would be ended early, but speaking to iFollow Rovers, the midfield man, who has appeared 200 times for the club, has a positive outlook.

“I’m doing well, I’m getting back to my normal self and I’m back running on the grass again, so I’m making strides on my recovery," he revealed.

“The first three or four weeks were difficult and I had a two week break to allow the swelling to go down before my operation.

“I was in a lot of pain for a week or two after the operation, as you can imagine. Day by day, week by week, I’ve been getting better.

“At the time, I thought I’d only broke my nose. It wasn’t until I got to the hospital that they let me know that I’d fractured the frontal area of my forehead, which was a bit of a shock.

“The surgeons let me know straight away that it wasn’t career threatening or life threatening, so it could have been a lot worse. That put my mind at ease straight away.

“The surgeons compared it to the type of injury you’d get in a car crash or being hit with either a baseball bat or a hammer. To hear that, you know you’ve been lucky that it was really nothing too serious.

“I wanted to get the operation done to get on that road to recovery as soon as I could," he said.

And on the surgery, Evans admits that the procedure that wasn't one for the squeamish.

“The surgeons have done a really good job," he added. "It was quite a traumatic operation to be honest, with my skin on my skull cut from ear to ear and to almost peel my skin down so they could put the metal plates in to support everything.

“It’s quite remarkable what they can do and I’ll be forever grateful to them.

“I had a lot of swelling and bruising around my face and had 48 staples in my head.

"I got a free facelift," he joked.