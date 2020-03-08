Skip to site footer
Club News

Team news: Derby County v Rovers

One change to the starting XI sees Ben Brereton come in for Dominic Samuel at Pride Park

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has named one change to his team for today's clash against Derby County at Pride Park.

That alteration sees ex-Nottingham Forest man Ben Brereton starting against the Reds' arch rivals, with the 20-year-old coming in for Dominic Samuel.

Samuel drops to the bench, which is where former Rams midfielder Bradley Johnson will begin the game on for his return to a place he called home for four years.

Stewart Downing and Lewis Travis continue to be the preferred midfield partnership for Mowbray, whilst Ryan Nyambe keeps his place at centre back in place of Darragh Lenihan, who sits out for the second game of his two-match suspension.

Regular Rams skipper Wayne Rooney misses out on the squad after playing against old club Manchester United in the week in the FA Cup.

Another who started that night was ex-Rovers loanee Tom Lawrence, but he picked up an injury in the contest and isn't risked at all today.

It looks as if Phillip Cocu will go with a front two for the hosts this afternoon, with Martyn Waghorn and Chris Martin both named in the Dutchman's starting XI.

Kick-off is at 3pm, and you can track all the action on iFollow Rovers and across our social media channels.

Rovers: Walton, Bennett (c), Nyambe, Adarabioyo, Bell, Travis, Downing, Rothwell, Brereton, Gallagher, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Johnson, Graham, Samuel, Davenport, Rankin-Costello, Buckley.

Derby County: Hamer, Wisdom (c), Forsyth, Shinnie, Waghorn, Clarke, Martin, Bogle, Knight, Sibley, Bird.

Substitutes: Roos, Marriott, Evans, Lowe, Davies, Malone, Whittaker.

Referee: John Brooks.


