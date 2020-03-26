Remember The Rovers continues to grow

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s project, Remember The Rovers has grown in popularity since its start back in early 2019.

Remember The Rovers is a session for people with dementia and has attracted impressive numbers.

Each monthly morning consists of guest speakers reminiscing over their time at Rovers through conversation before moving on to a quiz with a cup of tea, a biscuit and welcoming smile always on offer for our guests.

Guest speakers have come from far and wide to take part in the morning including club legends such as Bryan Douglas, Colin Hendry and David Dunn.

The Director’s Guest Lounge has a different themed centrepiece on each monthly meeting which includes history scrap books, match programmes and has even included the club’s major honours such as the Premier League trophy and the Worthington Cup.

In February the event grew so popular that the Community Trust started to run the group on a weekly basis which has continued to be every Thursday morning in the Directors Guest Lounge.

It allows the participants to get together each week to talk about their memories of the club whilst enjoying playing boards games, dominoes, indoor boccia, table tennis, bingo and ground tours just to name a few.

Rovers legend Tony Parkes is a regular visitor to Remember The Rovers whose daughter Natalie has been delighted to see the project bringing the best out her Dad.

“I have had the pleasure in accompanying my dad to several Remember the Rovers mornings," she said.

"My dad has Alzheimer’s and due to the illness, struggles to engage in conversations and has short term memory loss.

“These well organised mornings bring out the best of my dad, he chats about the old days and the photos around the room bring back lots of memories for him.

“I have nothing but praise for Ben and the other organisers and team that are involved in making everyone who attends, feel comfortable and involved in these mornings.

“My dad looks forward to these mornings and throughout the month he keeps asking when am I going back to my Rovers group. This is a great credit to all involved."

Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak staff from the Community Trust have been checking in on participants from this project by making telephone calls.

Despite living through these unprecedented times, be rest assured there’ll be a warm seat waiting for you when we’re back together at Ewood Park.