Regional Talent Club holding summer trials

Blackburn Rovers Ladies’ renowned Regional Talent Club is on the look out for female football stars of the future.

The Club is once again holding open trials for girls aged 9-16 at Accrington and Rossendale College in June.

Blackburn Rovers Ladies boast a Tier One Regional Talent Club which is widely considered to be one of the best performing centres in the country.

It provides players the opportunity to go on and be nationally recognised and compete on the world stage.

Rovers’ RTC has consistently produced some of the best women's players in the country, such as Lionesses Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh and current Rovers midfielder Natasha Fenton.

With highly qualified and experienced coaches, players are challenged technically, tactically, physically, psychologically and socially throughout the season.

In addition, educational, sports science and psychological support from the centre is designed to help every player from Under-10s, right up to Under-16s, reach their footballing potential.

In collaboration with the FA, we are the only Regional Talent Club serving Lancashire and the only Club with a track record of producing players for England squads.

All trials will take place on a 3G Pitch at: Accrington and Rossendale College, Broad Oak Campus, Broad Oak Road, Accrington, BB5 2AS.

If you feel you have the ability and enthusiasm to join the Regional Talent Club, please fill out the online form by clicking here.

First Trial Dates:

U10s - Monday 1st June 2020, 5.30-7pm

U12s - Wednesday 3rd June 2020, 5.30-7pm

U14s - Monday 1st June 2020, 7.15-8.45pm

U16s - Wednesday 3rd June 2020, 7.15-8.45pm

Second Trial Date: (invitation only)

Saturday 6th June

U10s - 10am-11.15pm

U12s - 11.30am- 12.45pm

U14s - 1pm-2.15pm

U16s - 2.30-3.45pm

Please note that these age groups are for the 2020/21 season.

For any further queries please contact Katie Quinlan, Technical Director of the RTC, at kquinlan@rovers.co.uk.