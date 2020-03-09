Skip to site footer
Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Wolves Under-23s

A look ahead to tonight's Premier League Cup last 16 encounter against Wolves at Leyland

5 Hours ago

Rovers Under-23s will look to book their place in the last eight of the Premier League Cup when they take on Wolves this evening.

The last 16 tie takes place at the LFA County Ground in Leyland, kick-off 7pm, and must be decided on the night, with extra-time and penalties a possibility should the scores be level at the end of 90 minutes.

Rovers secured their spot in the knockout stage after finishing top of Group G, which included games against Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough and Burnley, whilst Wolves finished runners-up in Group H behind Derby County.

The two teams have met twice in Premier League 2 Division 1 this season, with Wolves winning 2-1 at Leyland back in August, before a Brad Lyons goal was enough to give Rovers a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture in January.

Billy Barr has a host of selection problems to contend with ahead of tonight’s contest.

Joe Grayson, Sam Barnes, Charley Doyle, Dan Butterworth, Jack Evans and Lyons remain unavailable through injury, whilst Jack Vale and Lewis Thompson last week joined the likes of Andy Fisher, Scott Wharton, Sam Hart, Matty Platt and Tom White by heading out on loan.

As a result, a number of the young stars who impressed for Rovers Under-18s in Friday’s fantastic FA Youth Cup triumph over Arsenal at Ewood Park, including captain Isaac Whitehall and goalscorers Sam Burns, D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Luke Brennan, are all expected to be involved.

Entry for tonight’s game at the County Ground is FREE for season ticket holders, otherwise admission is priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions. We will have live updates on our social media channels.


