Preview: London Bees v Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies travel to face London Bees in a crucial Women's Championship clash on Saturday.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game…

GAME DETAILS

It's an 5pm kick-off on Saturday 14 March at The Hive Stadium in Barnet.

STATE OF PLAY

The Blues are looking to get back to winning ways when they travel to North London, following successive defeats to Durham and then Sheffield United.

Due to the international break and postponement of Rovers’ scheduled home fixture against Charlton Athletic, the team haven’t played since 23 February.

Three points at the Hive would move Gemma Donnelly’s charges clear of the relegation zone. They currently sit on 10 points from 12 games.

OUR OPPONENTS

Lee Burch’s side haven’t taken to the pitch for almost two months following a succession of postponements and are yet to play a home fixture in 2020.

The Bees are unbeaten in their last two league games, drawing 0-0 with Lewes after a 2-0 victory away at London City Lionesses.

That leaves the North Londoners sitting in fifth position in the Championship table, with 15 points from 12 games.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

Rovers will look to get revenge for the early season defeat at home to the Bees. Nikita Whinnett’s first-half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides in the first league meeting in August.

The reverse fixture was originally set to be played in December but a waterlogged pitch postponed it until this weekend.

TEAM NEWS

Rovers will welcome back four players from international duty including goalkeepers Fran Stenson and Lauren Perry, as well as Missy Bo Kearns and Georgia Walters.

The game will come too soon for both Lauren Thomas and Kelsey Pearson as they continue to recover from injury.

TICKETS

Tickets are available to buy online or on the gate at The Hive - adults are priced at £4, concessions at £2 and U17s at £1.