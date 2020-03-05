FAYC preview: Rovers Under-18s v Arsenal Under-18s

Get your Ewood Park fix this evening by supporting Rovers Under-18s in their FA Youth Cup quarter-final clash against Arsenal Under-18s.

The tie takes place tonight, with the winner to face off against Manchester City in the semi-finals of the competition.

Having defeated Newport County, Charlton Athletic and Preston North End all on home turf, Sheron's side are now into the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition.

Arsenal secured their place in quarter-finals thanks to a thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, having knocked out Southampton (1-0) and Cheltenham Town (on penalties) earlier in the competition.

Jordan Eastham is likely to keep his place in goal having featured in each of the earlier rounds, whilst Dan Pike, who has impressed in his outings in the Under-23s this term, is expected to remain at right back.

Further forward, Sheron must decide whether to keep faith with Brandon Lonsdale in attack, with Chanka Zimba also an option to play up front after missing out on the squad against Preston in the last round.

Having scored goals in every round in the competition so far, Sam Burns will be hoping that lightning strikes for a fourth time in a row.

Despite not being in the same league as the Gunners, Rovers have triumphed over Ken Gillard's side already this term.

Chanka Zimba hit a brace back in October 2019 to help Rovers to a narrow 3-2 win away at Arsenal in the second game of the group stages of the Under-18s Premier League Cup.

Jared Harlock scored the other goal to earn Sheron's side an eye-catching victory in Hertfordshire, with the game played at Arsenal's training ground.

Kick-off is at 7pm on Friday 6th March. Admission is priced at £4 for adults and £2 for concessions. Season tickets are not valid for this match.