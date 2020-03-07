Preview: Derby County v Rovers

Rovers head to Derby County this weekend looking to make it six games unbeaten in the Championship in encounter number 37 of the league campaign.

Rovers will be looking to make it six games unbeaten in the Championship and aim to complete the double over the Rams with a win.

Adam Armstrong's thumping effort was enough to earn all three points against County back at the beginning of December at Ewood Park.

Rovers are unbeaten in the last five clashes with the Rams and drew 0-0 at the venue early into last season, with Bradley Johnson playing for the full game for the hosts.

Johnson will be hoping to start against his old club after having an impact thanks to a late equaliser against Swansea City last time out.

One definite absentee will be Darragh Lenihan, with the Irishman serving the second of a two-game suspension following an accumulation of 10 yellow cards this season.

The Rams come into the encounter on the back of a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Thursday night, but did beat Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough last time they played in the league.

Rams boss Phillip Cocu has doubts over two players ahead of this tomorrow's contest, with Andre Wisdom and ex-Rovers loanee Tom Lawrence both touch-and-go for the encounter.

"Tom took a hard knock on his calf,” said Cocu in his post-match press conference after defeat to Manchester United in midweek.

“We will assess him and hopefully he will be available for Sunday.”

Kick-off against the Rams is at 3pm, with tickets still available on the day of the game.

If you can't make it, you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and across our social media accounts.