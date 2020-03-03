Practice makes perfect for Nyambe

A Ryan Nyambe assist is something that you don't see to often, but the Namibian international is hopeful he'll continue to do his bit in the final third whilst also playing his part at the back.

The 22-year-old's been in blistering form in recent weeks and months, and Saturday against Swansea City saw him play alongside Tosin Adarabioyo at centre back in place of the suspended Darragh Lenihan.

A switch in position didn't appear to hamper the normally rampaging right back, with Nyambe getting himself in the prime position to whip in a tantalising cross that was swept home by Sam Gallagher midway through the first half against the Swans.

There may have been some that doubted Nyambe's attacking qualities in the past, but not now. And he credits his new found forward play down to practice, practice and more practice.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work after training with Jonty [Damien Johnson] on my crossing in the final third, and it was great to see it pay off," he told iFollow Rovers following the entertaining 2-2 draw against Steve Cooper's side.

“I got the right position and managed to put it into a good area in the box.

“I was really buzzing that it worked following all that work that I’ve put in to improve it, I’m really pleased.

“Looking ahead, it’s a big task for us with 10 games remaining, but you have to stay focused and try and take advantage because it’s a big opportunity for us.

“We have to grasp it with both hands and do things properly," he added.

“Only cup finals remain, that’s the way we’ve got to see it from this point onwards.

“Like I’ve said, the opportunity is there for us, we just have to give it our all and keep going.”