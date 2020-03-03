Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Practice makes perfect for Nyambe

The hard work after training is paying off for the Namibian international defender

Just now

A Ryan Nyambe assist is something that you don't see to often, but the Namibian international is hopeful he'll continue to do his bit in the final third whilst also playing his part at the back.

The 22-year-old's been in blistering form in recent weeks and months, and Saturday against Swansea City saw him play alongside Tosin Adarabioyo at centre back in place of the suspended Darragh Lenihan.

A switch in position didn't appear to hamper the normally rampaging right back, with Nyambe getting himself in the prime position to whip in a tantalising cross that was swept home by Sam Gallagher midway through the first half against the Swans.

There may have been some that doubted Nyambe's attacking qualities in the past, but not now. And he credits his new found forward play down to practice, practice and more practice.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work after training with Jonty [Damien Johnson] on my crossing in the final third, and it was great to see it pay off," he told iFollow Rovers following the entertaining 2-2 draw against Steve Cooper's side.

“I got the right position and managed to put it into a good area in the box.

“I was really buzzing that it worked following all that work that I’ve put in to improve it, I’m really pleased.

“Looking ahead, it’s a big task for us with 10 games remaining, but you have to stay focused and try and take advantage because it’s a big opportunity for us.

“We have to grasp it with both hands and do things properly," he added.

“Only cup finals remain, that’s the way we’ve got to see it from this point onwards.

“Like I’ve said, the opportunity is there for us, we just have to give it our all and keep going.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Battling qualities there for all to see

2 March 2020

Rovers' dramatic late equaliser against Swansea City came as no surprise to defender Ryan Nyambe.

Read full article

Club News

Ryan ready for the home straight

2 March 2020

Read full article

Club News

Thriving Ryan grateful for the support

21 February 2020

It took until October for Ryan Nyambe to start a league game in 2019-20, but the improvement from the 22-year-old has left it impossible for the Namibia international to not be one of the first names...

Read full article

Club News

Rampaging Ryan reminiscent of Cafu

22 January 2020

Tony Mowbray has heaped special praise on Ryan Nyambe after the Namibian continued his fine run of form with an excellent display down the right flank at Sheffield Wednesday.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Holtby hopes heartbreak ends on a high

2 Hours ago

Lewis Holtby admits he's dreaming of a comeback at Wembley for Rovers before the season comes to an end.

Read full article

Club News

Ben excited for the final 10

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

We're ready to go

6 Hours ago

Ben Brereton says Rovers will go to Derby County this weekend with the aim of returning to East Lancashire with the three points.

Read full article

Club News

An Evening with Chris Samba!

7 Hours ago

Tickets are now on general sale for An Exclusive Evening with Chris Samba.

Read full article

View more