PL Cup: Wolves fixture confirmed

A date has been set for Rovers Under-23s’ Premier League Cup last 16 tie at home to Wolves.

The game will take place at the LFA County Ground in Leyland on Monday March 9th, kick-off 7pm.

The tie must be decided on the night, so should the scores be level at the end of 90 minutes then extra-time and penalties will decide who progresses through to the quarter-finals.

Rovers booked their place in the knockout stage of the competition after finishing top of Group G with 12 points, having won four of their opening five group games.

Wolves finished runners-up in Group H with nine points, having won two and drawn three of their six group games.

The two teams have met twice in Premier League 2 Division 1 this season, with Wolves winning 2-1 at Leyland back in August, before Rovers won the reverse fixture 1-0 at St George’s Park in January.

A new date for Rovers’ final Premier League Cup group game away to Burnley, which has twice been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, will be confirmed soon.