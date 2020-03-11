PL Cup preview: Burnley Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

The final group game of the Premier League Cup is set to take place on Thursday afternoon, with Rovers taking on Burnley, kick-off 2pm.

The fixture, which was twice postponed last month due to a waterlogged pitch, will now go ahead at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium.

It will be free admission for Rovers season ticket holders.

Billy Barr's side have already finished top of Group G, after winning four of their first five fixtures, and will host Wolves in the last 16 of the competition, with a date to be confirmed

Burnley failed to qualify for the knockout stage and are guaranteed to finish third in the table, having picked up five points from their opening five group games.

Barr is expected to name a young squad for the encounter, with some of the stars from last week's FA Youth Cup triumph over Arsenal likely to appear.

With Jack Vale out on loan at National League side Barrow and Dan Butterworth injured, Sam Burns is in the running to lead the line.

The frontman bagged a brace against the Gunners to help Rovers to a big victory and book their place in the semi-finals of the competition, and will be looking to continue his fine form in Greater Manchester.

Fellow goalscorers on the night, Luke Brennan and D'Margio Wright-Phillips, are both expected to be part of the squad to take on the Clarets.

Elsewhere, Louie Annesley and Tyler Magloire could feature as they step up their comeback from injury, but Charley Doyle, Jack Evans, Joe Grayson and Brad Lyons will all definitely miss out.

Barr will also be without Lewis Thompson, who made the loan move to AFC Fylde last week.

Rovers won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Ewood Park in November thanks to goals from Dominic Samuel and Jacob Davenport.

We will be covering the game across our social media channels.