Peter Whittingham (1984-2020)

Rovers are deeply saddened to learn the news of our former player's passing

15 Hours ago

Rovers are deeply saddened to learn the news that former midfielder Peter Whittingham has passed away, aged 35.

Whittingham appeared 24 times during his stay at Ewood Park before leaving Rovers in August 2018.

During his time with us, he played his part in helping the club return to the Championship at the first time of asking in 2017-18.

The creative midfielder moved to East Lancashire following a long and successful association with Cardiff City, where he amassed 459 games in all competitions, scoring 98 goals.

Born in Nuneaton, Whittingham began his career with local club Aston Villa and moved to Cardiff after loan stints at Derby County at Burnley.

The thoughts of everyone at Rovers are with Peter's wife Amanda, their young son and family at this very difficult time.


