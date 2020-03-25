On This Day: Hero Hill sends Rovers into cup final

Danielle Hill saved three spot-kicks as Rovers Ladies defeated Coventry United on penalties to progress to the final of the FA Women’s Premier League Cup, on this day in 2018.

Goals either side of the interval saw Coventry take a commanding lead, but a brace from Saffron Jordan – including a last-minute equaliser – sent the contest into extra-time.

After no further goals, Hill was the hero for Rovers, saving three times in the shoot-out, as Gemma Donnelly’s side secured their place in the final.

Rovers started the game brightly, but it was Coventry who threatened throughout the first-half, as a mistake from Hill saw the ball bounce just wide, before a glancing header flashed across her goal.

On 38 minutes, the visitors opened the scoring when a low drive across goal was poked home by Keeley Davies at the back post.

Shortly after the restart, Rovers had it all to do, as the hosts failed to clear their lines and Helen Dermody smashed the ball into the top corner from outside the box.

Rovers almost responded immediately when Jordan’s low shot was well saved, before the forward looked to be wrestled to the ground, but the penalty appeals were waved away.

Playing with a sense of injustice, the hosts upped the tempo and pulled a goal back when Alex Taylor drove forward before picking out Jordan, who headed past the Coventry keeper from inside the box.

With just seconds left on the clock, Jordan came up trumps again, as a throw from the right was worked inside and the striker spun her marker before flicking the ball past the keeper to force extra-time.

Taylor could have won the tie for Rovers in the 109th minute when a great move saw Jess Holbrook slide her though on goal, but with just the keeper to beat, Taylor lofted the ball over the bar.

In the end, penalties were required to separate the two sides and with the score at 3-2, Jordan had the chance to win it, but she dragged her spot-kick wide of the target.

However, were blushes were spared moments later when Hill made her third save of the shoot-out to secure Rovers’ place in the final against Leicester City, which the Blues went on to win, lifting the trophy for the first time under Gemma Donnelly.

ROVERS: Hill, Pearson, Cook, McDonald, Jukes (Agger 77), Fenton, Shepherd, Holbrook, Taylor, Jordan, Walsh (Cunliffe 52).

Subs not used: Size.