New date set for Charlton clash

The Women’s Championship fixture against the Londoners has a new date

Just now

Rovers Ladies’ home game against Charlton Athletic Women will now be played on Sunday 26 April, (1pm kick-off).

The FA Women’s Championship fixture was originally scheduled for earlier in the season, but had to be rearranged twice due to the inclement weather rendering the Bamber Bridge pitch unfit. 

Gemma Donnelly’s side will be looking to record a league double over the Addicks, who they beat 2-1 away from home in January. 

Tickets for the game at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium can be purchased from the Roverstore, on 01254 372000, or online now by clicking here!  

These are priced at £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and £2 for juniors. Tickets held from the two previously scheduled dates are still valid, as are Three Game Offer tickets. 

Before that, Rovers return to league action this Saturday away at London Bees, (5pm kick-off). 


