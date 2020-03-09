New date for Burnley group game

A new date has been confirmed for Rovers Under-23s' final Premier League Cup group game against Burnley.

The fixture, which was twice postponed last month due to a waterlogged pitch, will now go ahead at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium this Thursday (March 12th), kick-off 2pm.

It will be free admission for Rovers season ticket holders.

Billy Barr's side have already finished top of Group G, after winning four of their first five fixtures, and will host Wolves in the last 16 of the competition at the LFA County Ground in Leyland tonight (kick-off 7pm).

Burnley failed to qualify for the knockout stage and are guaranteed to finish third in the table, having picked up five points from their opening five group games.

Rovers won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Ewood Park in November thanks to goals from Dominic Samuel (pictured) and Jacob Davenport.