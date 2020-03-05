Lewis links up with Fylde

Young Rovers defender Lewis Thompson has today joined AFC Fylde on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old left-back will remain at Mill Farm until April 26th, as the Coasters battle to avoid the drop from the National League.

After joining from Manchester United at the age of 16, Thompson has progressed through Rovers’ youth ranks and become a regular for Billy Barr’s Under-23s.

A tough-tackling and attacking full-back, Thompson has helped Rovers establish themselves in the top flight of development football and has also scored in the semi-finals of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup in each of the last two seasons.

On the international stage, Thompson made his Northern Ireland Under-21s debut in a goalless draw against Malta in September 2019, before scoring his first goal for his country at that level against Finland four days later.

Thompson’s switch to the Fylde coast will be his second loan spell away from Ewood Park, having spent three months with FC United of Manchester at the start of the 2018-19 season, and follows hot on the heels of Jack Vale’s move to fellow National League side Barrow earlier today.

Good luck, Lewis!