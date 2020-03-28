Knight: The right step forward for me

Hope Knight spoke of her determination to make her time at Rovers a success, following a move to sign for the Blues until at least the end of this season.

The 24-year-old, who spent the first-half of the season at Sheffield FC, will be available for selection in Gemma Donnelly's side once the current campaign resumes.

“It’s happened at a very strange time but I’m over the moon to sign for the club,” Knight said.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted for a while now, to play in the Championship and to do it with Blackburn is brilliant.

“I feel like I’m ready to take that step up and come back out of the National League where I’ve been for the last couple of seasons and come into this league.

“I came up against Rovers a few times last season (for Hull City) and I know the type of players they currently do have here and that’s what I want to surround myself with, being in a more professional environment at this stage of my career.”

Knight already boasts plenty of experience at the highest domestic level, having featured for Notts County Ladies and Doncaster Rovers Belles in the Women’s Super League, as well as playing in WSL 2 (now the Championship), for Sheffield FC, in her first spell with the Yorkshire club.

A forward-thinking player, who can play on the left or right wing, the former England youth international is known for her ability to beat a player and deliver crosses from wide areas, as well as from set pieces.

“My WSL experience was a few years ago and there’s been progression so it has completely changed, but we’ve got plans in place from the coaches to get up to scratch fitness wise while we’re off, so I reckon I can fit back into this level as quickly as possible.

“It’s something to look forward to, when the season resumes or the new one starts, but for now it’s all about the health and wellbeing of everyone.

“We’ve got to stay healthy and well at these times and while it’s frustrating that we’re not on the pitch, in the circumstances, health does come first.

“When the time does come, I’ll be ready. I’m really looking forward to this new chapter and I’m just raring to get back on the pitch. It’s even more exciting that Rovers are there waiting.

“I’ve been on England camps with Tash Flint and Ellie Stewart so they are two faces I recognised straight away. Coming into the club and seeing those faces helped me settle in.

“But all the girls are lovely and the staff have been really welcoming, which easies the pressure as a new player when you’ve got those familiar faces.

“I want to cement myself within the team, play regularly, get to know the players and staff and use the end of this season so I can go into next season fully prepared.”

Photo: Kevin Greene Photography / Hull City Ladies