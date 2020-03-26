Knight signs!

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the signing of Sheffield FC’s Hope Knight on a dual registration contract until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The winger will continue to be available for the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division club as and when required.

Knight initially rose through the ranks at Hull College’s Centre of Excellence, going on to play for Notts County in the Women’s Super League before signing for Doncaster Rovers Belles at the start of 2014, where promotion back to WSL 1 was clinched in October 2015.

Then came her first spell with Sheffield FC during their time in WSL 2 (now the Championship), followed by a stint at Hull City Ladies for the 2018/19 campaign.

The defender may be a familiar name to Rovers fans after her goal in last season’s encounter with the Tigers - her previous club before returning to Sheffield FC for the 2019/20 season.

Gemma Donnelly commented: “I am delighted to have signed Hope for the remainder of the season and potentially beyond.

“Although I’ve had minimal contact in person with Hope given the current situation, what I do know is that she has experience playing at the top level of Women’s football and as an England teammate of Tash Flint.

“From my initial impression of Hope, she is a determined and passionate player and wants to compete at the highest level. I’m excited to see more of her and perhaps she can do to other teams what she did to us last season, whilst playing for Hull.

“The remainder of the season will be a huge test and she’ll certainly be thrown in at the deep end but for me it’s a great way to exhibit her potential and rise to the challenge.

“I look forward to welcoming Hope to the club when we eventually get back underway.”