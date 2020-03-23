Jordan: We’re in a good position

Rovers Ladies forward Saffron Jordan believes there are plenty of positives to take from the first half of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Blues entered into unknown territory this season, playing in the FA Women’s Championship for the first time and the Rovers captain is content with how it has gone so far.

“I think what’s been tough is that the commitment level has been increased,” Jordan said speaking to rovers.co.uk.

“Players with full-time jobs or as students, the travel is longer and a lot of our free-time has turned into football. But it’s good because it gives us a taste of that professional side of it.

“It's also been challenging because we won the Northern Premier Division three years in a row and I think we were in a league of our own and needed to step up.

“It shows when you’re a level above, it’s easier beating teams. When you’re competing every week and three points are not guaranteed, that’s what football is about.”

Rovers have accrued 10 points from the opening 12 games, having played two or even three fewer games than some teams in and around them in the standings. It leaves Gemma Donnelly’s side with a three point cushion to the bottom of the table.

“The position we’re in, we’re looking to survive and avoid relegation,” the Rovers number nine continued.

“This year has been a lot of trial and error, getting used to the team and type of level we’re at and the opponents, but I think we just need bit of consistency with our performances.

“We’ve been competitive one week and then got injuries or not been up to it the next. But there are a lot of positives we can take from this season so far and we’ve got a lot more points and been in a lot more games than people thought we would.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence that we’ll hit our target and the points will start coming in,” she added.

Jordan is in her first season as captain, taking over from the retired Lynda Shepherd and says she has enjoyed the added responsibility, whilst still continuing to try and find the back of the net for the team.

The striker has scored over 100 goals for the Blues, including six in the current campaign.

“I would say my captaincy style is completely different to Shep, she is just her own person. It’s good to have the added responsibility but not too much has changed in my five years at club.

“I am a hard working player and try to lead by example on the pitch. I just want to win for the team and for the badge so I think that’s why Gemma chose me (as captain). I’ve enjoyed it so far but it’s not changed me as a person or a player.

“It’s a lot harder to score in this division of course and we’ve had a change of formation so I’ve been a bit alone up there at times and been asked to play a different style.

“With it being a more competitive league, chances are few and far between, but I’m a confident player and as long as we are getting the points, other people are scoring and I can contribute in any way, I’m happy.

“Hopefully we can get more goals in the latter stages of the season, but if we stay in this league, that’s the only goal we all want. And I’m 100% confident we can do it. All the girls are confident, otherwise there’s no point in turning up.

“I think some performances have been good, some have been hit and miss, but we’ve got a target in mind, we’re in a good position and we’re going to be playing teams in and around us.

“It’s going to be a battle until the end but I know which team I would want to be playing for in that battle.”