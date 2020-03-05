Jack joins the Bluebirds

Highly-rated Rovers youngster Jack Vale has today made his first loan move away from Ewood Park.

The exciting attacker, who turned 19 earlier this week, has joined National League leaders Barrow until the end of the season.

The Wales youth international links up with Rovers team-mates Matty Platt and Tom White at Holker Street on a deal until April 25th, which would be extended should the Bluebirds finish in the play-offs.

Vale, who has been with the club since the age of 14, shot to prominence in the FA Youth Cup two seasons ago, netting a superb hat-trick in a 5-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.

The talented teenager continued his progress last term, helping Rovers Under-23s secure a fifth-place finish in Premier League 2 Division 1, before scoring in the Lancashire FA Senior Cup final victory over local rivals Burnley.

Vale’s impressive start to the current campaign has seen him earn a maiden call-up to the Wales Under-21 squad and he was also rewarded with a new long-term contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The versatile forward has netted five times for Rovers Under-23s this season and will hope to make his mark in first team football at Barrow, who are currently five points clear at the top of the table.

Good luck, Jack!