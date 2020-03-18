Skip to site footer
Club News

International update

Jayson Leutwiler, Derrick Williams, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe, Jack Vale and Lewis Thompson were all set for international action

7 Hours ago

A number of Rovers players were set to represent their countries later this month.

However, following the coronavirus pandemic, all games have now been postponed.

The following Rovers were due to head abroad after international inclusion:

  • Jayson Leutwiler
  • Derrick Williams
  • Darragh Lenihan
  • Ryan Nyambe
  • Jack Vale
  • Lewis Thompson

First up, Jayson Leutwiler was due to join up with Canada later this month for their national team camp, which would have included two “A” international friendlies against Trinidad & Tobago.

The encounters against the Soca Warriors were set to take place in Victoria, British Columbia on Friday 27th March and Tuesday 31st March 2020.

Elsewhere, Derrick Williams and Darragh Lenihan were both included in Mick McCarthy’s provisional squad for the crunch clash against Slovakia in Bratislava on Thursday 26th March.

Should Ireland make it through when the tie is rearranged, the Rovers pair could also be set for a Play-Off Final against either Northern Ireland or Bosnia & Herzegovina in Belfast / Zenica on Tuesday 31st March.

For Ryan Nyambe, the first encounter was due to take place in Bamako, Mali on Friday 27th March before the two were set to meet again four days later in the Namibian capital of Windhoek.

The right back has three caps for his country so far, playing in all three games of the African Cup of Nations finals in the summer.

He made his debut against Morocco in June 2019 and followed that up with contests against South Africa and Ivory Coast.

Wales Under-21s were getting set for a pair of UEFA Under 21 Qualifiers, and included young Rovers starlet Jack Vale in their squad.

Currently on loan with National League table-toppers Barrow, Vale would have been hoping to play against Moldova on Friday 27th March and Germany on Tuesday, 31st March 2020.

Lewis Thompson, who is also away on loan, is another Rover to miss out on representing his country later this month.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international, who is currently on loan with National League outfit AFC Fylde, was named in Ian Baraclough's tem for an upcoming double-header.

Thompson would have been hoping to feature in an international friendly against Russia in Malaga on Thursday 26th March and a UEFA Under-21 qualifier against Ukraine in Lviv on Tuesday 31st March 2020.

Injury prevented Corry Evans and Charlie Mulgrew from being called up by Northern Ireland and Scotland, respectively.


