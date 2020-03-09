International round-up

Four Rovers Ladies players were in action for their countries over the latest international break.

Loanees Fran Stenson and Missy Bo Kearns played twice for England Under-19s in the La Manga Tournament.

Midfielder Kearns scored England’s goal in the 2-1 defeat to Sweden, whilst also starting the game against the USA alongside Stenson, who was between the sticks in both games.

Fellow goalkeeper Lauren Perry was also in action, playing for Northern Ireland Under-19s in the Alanya Gold City Women’s Cup in Turkey. She started in the 2-0 defeat against Kenya’s senior team, with a final fixture versus Chile’s senior team to come on Tuesday 10 March.

Georgia Walters was part of the Wales squad that beat Estonia 2-0 in Wrexham on Friday night. Former Blue Rhiannon Roberts started for the Welsh in the international friendly.

Elsewhere, a number of other ex-Rovers players also lined-up for their respective countries.

Manchester City duo Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway were in the starting 11 for each of England’s She Believes Cup fixtures against USA (lost 2-0) and Japan (won 1-0). The midfielders are both in contention to play the final game of the tournament against Spain on Wednesday (9:15pm).

In the Under-21s, Ella Toone, now of Manchester United, started in the Young Lionesses’ two friendly victories over France at St George’s Park. (2-0 and 1-0).

Meanwhile, Spurs defender Hannah Godfrey helped Scotland’s national team lift the Pinatar Cup with a match to spare, beating Ukraine 3-0 and Iceland 1-0 respectively. Godfrey played 90 minutes in both games.

Kelsie Burrows made her full senior debut for Northern Ireland in the same competition. The former Rovers defender featured in the 1-0 defeat to Iceland.