Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

International round-up

A look at how our international Rovers got on last week

3 Hours ago

Four Rovers Ladies players were in action for their countries over the latest international break.

Loanees Fran Stenson and Missy Bo Kearns played twice for England Under-19s in the La Manga Tournament. 

Midfielder Kearns scored England’s goal in the 2-1 defeat to Sweden, whilst also starting the game against the USA alongside Stenson, who was between the sticks in both games. 

Fellow goalkeeper Lauren Perry was also in action, playing for Northern Ireland Under-19s in the Alanya Gold City Women’s Cup in Turkey. She started in the 2-0 defeat against Kenya’s senior team, with a final fixture versus Chile’s senior team to come on Tuesday 10 March. 

Georgia Walters was part of the Wales squad that beat Estonia 2-0 in Wrexham on Friday night. Former Blue Rhiannon Roberts started for the Welsh in the international friendly. 

Elsewhere, a number of other ex-Rovers players also lined-up for their respective countries. 

Manchester City duo Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway were in the starting 11 for each of England’s She Believes Cup fixtures against USA (lost 2-0) and Japan (won 1-0). The midfielders are both in contention to play the final game of the tournament against Spain on Wednesday (9:15pm). 

In the Under-21s, Ella Toone, now of Manchester United, started in the Young Lionesses’ two friendly victories over France at St George’s Park. (2-0 and 1-0). 

Meanwhile, Spurs defender Hannah Godfrey helped Scotland’s national team lift the Pinatar Cup with a match to spare, beating Ukraine 3-0 and Iceland 1-0 respectively. Godfrey played 90 minutes in both games. 

Kelsie Burrows made her full senior debut for Northern Ireland in the same competition. The former Rovers defender featured in the 1-0 defeat to Iceland. 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Preview: International Rovers

8 October 2017

As many as three Rovers first-teamers are in contention to feature for their respective countries on Sunday evening.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Ticket news: Leicester City (H)

1 Hour ago

Tickets for Rovers Ladies' home fixture against Leicester City Women are now on sale from the ticket office.

Read full article

Ladies

Donnelly provides injury update

5 March 2020

There is some good news on the injury front in that long-term absentee Kelsey Pearson has returned to training, Gemma Donnelly confirms.

Read full article

Ladies

Charlton game postponed

28 February 2020

Rovers Ladies' Championship clash with Charlton Athletic on Sunday has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Read full article

Ladies

Perry selected for Northern Ireland squad

28 February 2020

Rovers Ladies goalkeeper Lauren Perry has been named in the Northern Ireland Under-19s squad for the Alanya Gold City Women’s Cup 2020, in Turkey.

Read full article

View more