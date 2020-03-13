Skip to site footer
Huge 40% savings on kit and training wear!

Bag yourself a bargain at the Roverstore!

2 Hours ago

You can bag yourself a bargain ahead of the final nine games of the season, by visiting the Roverstore now!

The official club shop is now offering 40% off home and away kit, and training wear.

That means you can purchase adult home and away shirts for only £30, whilst a baby home kit, which includes shirt, shorts and socks, is available for just £25.

What are you waiting for? Get yourself, a friend or family member kitted out for the rest of this season and beyond!

Browse the full sale by clicking here, and remember that you can purchase both in-store and online.

Don’t forget you can also redeem Club Cash on all retail purchases - to view your current balance visit my-rovers.co.uk


