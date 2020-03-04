Skip to site footer
Holtby 'very happy' with injury progression

The German midfielder offers us an update as he steps up his return from a lateral collateral ligament injury

1 Hour ago

Off his crutches and working his way back to fitness, Lewis Holtby admits he's thrilled with his progress as he bids for a Rovers return before the end of the season.

The German playmaker, who signed in the summer, suffered a lateral collateral ligament injury in his 18th Rovers game of the campaign away at Middlesbrough at the beginning of last month.

It looked as if the 29-year-old's first term at Ewood Park would be ended prematurely, but Holtby's hoping there will be an appearance or two before the season comes to an end.

And he's pleased with how things have gone so far.

“In life you have setbacks and it’s about dealing with them and having the right mindsets," he told iFollow Rovers when we caught up with him at the Senior Training Centre.

“From the injury, my mindset was very positive and that’s important for the healing process, the rehabilitation, to have a positive mindset to get cracking on with it.

“You can come back stronger and it’s a good process for me. I look forward to the time now to push myself on to become a better player and a better person as well.

“I’ve had loads of setbacks before, and if I was 19 then I’d probably have a different perspective when viewing an injury.

“As you get older you learn to make the best out of situations. I’m happy with how things are going and the mindset has been right from the first day.

“My wife has been helping me a lot from the first day, so a lot of credit has to go to her as well. She has been unbelievable. Dacky [Bradley Dack] will probably say the same thing in that you feel so helpless in the early stages," he revealed.

“She has been there for me and there’s been a lot on her plate.

“Everyone has helped me from day one and that support is very important. I want to have a good relationship with the medical team to push me on to get the best out of me. As things improve, you’re left very thankful for the little things you can do."

Unfortunately for Rovers, Holtby's not the only member of the squad on the treatment table.

However, he says that having company in the physio room does act as a driver to push everyone on for a quicker return.

“I’d be perfectly happy to be on my own on the treatment table, because that would mean everyone else is fit," he admitted.

"But at the moment we have Dacky and Corry [Evans], so we’re trying to push each other, work hard and have a laugh or two.

“It’s important to work together because it makes it easier. The staff are characters as well. They really participate and don’t just tell you what to do.

“I’m very happy with how things have gone. The progress is good and I hope to maintain that."


