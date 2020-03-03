Holtby hopes heartbreak ends on a high

Lewis Holtby admits he's dreaming of a comeback at Wembley for Rovers before the season comes to an end.

The German playmaker hasn't featured in the first team since suffering a lateral collateral ligament injury at Middlesbrough at the beginning of February.

The setback at the Riverside looked to have ended the 29-year-old's season prematurely, but the former Hamburg and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is targeting an outing or two before the campaign comes to an end.

“You need an aim in life and if I didn’t have a target then it wouldn’t make any sense," he revealed to iFollow Rovers when sitting down to discuss how things are going with his injury.

"I’d love to train with the team before the Luton game on the final day of the season. That would be a huge accomplishment for me.

“Hopefully we can make the play-offs. I try to go to bed and have dreams about Wembley.

“The lads are doing a fantastic job at the moment and I hope we can maintain that and snatch a place in the top six.

“You still need to aim for that moment and I wouldn’t mind coming back in the middle of May and playing at Wembley in the play-off final.

“It would be more than alright, and that’s the aim, that’s my goal."

Those that follow Holtby on social media will know that he tracks every Rovers game on iFollow Rovers.

But he admits that it's not been easy to remain calm when tuning in to every kick of the action whilst out of action.

“I don’t like watching games because you get very nervous and that’s not good for my knee," he joked.

“When you watch your team and you can’t interfere, it really doesn’t help my process. You get impatient, but you do enjoy watching the team win and when every goal goes in.

“The team has really been doing well. Everyone has stepped in and the guys like Dom [Samuel], who have had their injury problems, Bucko [John Buckley] coming in and scoring a goal, Arma [Adam Armstrong], who has been class, everybody has stepped in for the team.

“That tells you a lot about the team. We’re so strong together and we’ve done exceptionally well so hopefully the lads can keep on producing the way they have done."