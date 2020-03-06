Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Academy

Harlock hopes for repeat result

The young midfielder scored in a 3-2 victory away to Arsenal in a cup clash earlier this season

3 Hours ago

Jared Harlock knows just what it will take for Rovers Under-18s to overcome Arsenal in tonight’s FA Youth Cup quarter-final at Ewood Park.

The midfielder was on the scoresheet as Mike Sheron’s side defeated the Gunners 3-2 in the U18 Premier League Cup back in October.

Harlock has fond memories from that game and insists Rovers will have to be at their best in order to record a repeat result.

“I scored a goal to make it 1-1 that day,” he said. “It was a good game. We had a young side out and I think we competed really well.

“We’ll need to take the same tactics and the same enthusiasm into this game, and hopefully we can show our quality against them as well.

“It’s a southern club, so we don’t play them often. Charlton Athletic was a hard contest in the fourth round, but Arsenal will be more technical.

“We’ll need to get in their faces and get stuck in.

“We’re playing against one of the best teams in England, so they’re going to have very good players, so us competing against the best players in England will show what quality we have as well.”

Harlock has started every game for Rovers in this season’s FA Youth Cup campaign, which has seen Sheron’s side defeat Newport County (3-1), Charlton Athletic (1-0) and Preston North End (4-2) in the previous rounds.

The 17-year-old, who claimed a hat-trick of assists in the win over Preston, is relishing Rovers’ cup run and can’t wait to play again at Ewood Park, which he admits is starting to feel like ‘home’.

“We’re all raring to go and we can’t wait,” he added.

“Everyone’s looking forward to it. We had a good win against Preston, we worked hard, the mentality was there, from going 1-0 down and 2-1 down, to win 4-2, the boys were class.

“We showed that we were mentally strong and that we can play some good football, so it was a good game to play in.

“Getting to where we are now in the Youth Cup has been class. The league hasn’t been going as well as we would have liked, but the Youth Cup is something different and it’s special to play in.

“Having the fans backing us at Ewood, it was amazing having nearly 1,000 people there in the last round. It’s something that we’ve never experienced before, so it was great and we all enjoyed it.

“It’s been great being at home in every game. It’s definitely starting to feel like home and it’s great to play at Ewood.”

Kick-off at Ewood Park tonight is at 7pm. All supporters are welcome. Admission is £4 for adults and £2 concessions. Cash only on the turnstiles.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Previews

FAYC preview: Rovers Under-18s v Arsenal Under-18s

18 Hours ago

Get your Ewood Park fix on Friday evening by supporting Rovers Under-18s in their FA Youth Cup quarter-final clash against Arsenal Under-18s.

Read full article

Academy

Sheron: It's vital that we handle the pressure

4 March 2020

Mike Sheron says Ewood Park feels like home for his youngsters, but admits the team must be able to handle yet another pressure situation when Arsenal head to East Lancashire on Friday night in the FA...

Read full article

Academy

FAYC Gallery: Rovers U18s 4-2 Preston North End U18s

20 February 2020

Read full article

Academy

FAYC Report: Rovers U18s 4-2 Preston U18s

18 February 2020

Rovers Under-18s twice came from behind to book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup courtesy of a 4-2 victory over Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Academy

Academy

D'Margio hoping for a family feud

Just now

Read full article

Academy

Turn dreams into reality

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Academy

Shez: Grasp the opportunity with both hands

19 Hours ago

Read full article

Academy

A family affair for D'Margio...

5 March 2020

His grandather's a legendary figure at Arsenal, but D'Margio Wright-Phillips is hoping to gun down the north Londoners, who visit Ewood Park on Friday night in the FA Youth Cup.

Read full article

View more