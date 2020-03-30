Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Academy

Getting to Know: Isaac Whitehall

We find out a little bit more about the Under-18s captain

5 Hours ago

In a week that he turned 18, we sat down with the highly-rated youngster to get to know him a little better...

Position: Midfielder/Defender

Date of birth: 29/03/2002

Former club: Barrow

How long have you been at Rovers:

I’ve been at the club for about five years now. I played against Rovers for Barrow at Under-13s level and impressed enough to sign for Rovers about two weeks after that game.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

It would have to be the environment. It’s a happy place, everyone’s cheery, the facilities are great and I really love playing games. We’re all friends in the squad.

Club you support:

I support Liverpool. My dad supported them so I followed in his footsteps.

Football superstitions:

I put my left sock on and left boot on first. There’s no real reason I do it, it’s just something I do for training and games.

Best friend in football:

That would have to be my room-mate, Sam Burns. He’s a good room-mate, is always happy and aside from talking in his sleep sometimes he’s absolutely great!

Idol growing up:

Steven Gerrard. He was brilliant to watch and learn from. He was a really special player.

Describe yourself as a player:

I’d say I’m composed on the ball, have a good range of passing with both feet as well as being strong in the air.

Highlight of your career:

Winning the Lancashire Senior Cup final against Burnley was a really good day. I got on for the final 10 or 15 minutes. We won a tournament in France at Under-15s level as well, which was also great. The international tournaments have been brilliant experiences.


Advertisement block

Academy

Academy

A dog’s life for birthday boy Isaac!

29 March 2020

For most, turning 18 is a special milestone in any young person’s life.

Read full article

Academy

Academy starlet named in LFE’s The 11

20 March 2020

Rovers starlet Isaac Whitehall’s on and off the pitch achievements have been recognised by League Football Education (LFE), along with 10 other young footballers.

Read full article

Academy

Jake's joy after securing his Ewood stay

15 March 2020

Read full article

Academy

Garrett pens pro deal!

13 March 2020

Rovers are delighted to announce that Jake Garrett has signed a first professional contract with the club.

Read full article

View more