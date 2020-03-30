Getting to Know: Isaac Whitehall

In a week that he turned 18, we sat down with the highly-rated youngster to get to know him a little better...

Position: Midfielder/Defender

Date of birth: 29/03/2002

Former club: Barrow

How long have you been at Rovers:

I’ve been at the club for about five years now. I played against Rovers for Barrow at Under-13s level and impressed enough to sign for Rovers about two weeks after that game.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

It would have to be the environment. It’s a happy place, everyone’s cheery, the facilities are great and I really love playing games. We’re all friends in the squad.

Club you support:

I support Liverpool. My dad supported them so I followed in his footsteps.

Football superstitions:

I put my left sock on and left boot on first. There’s no real reason I do it, it’s just something I do for training and games.

Best friend in football:

That would have to be my room-mate, Sam Burns. He’s a good room-mate, is always happy and aside from talking in his sleep sometimes he’s absolutely great!

Idol growing up:

Steven Gerrard. He was brilliant to watch and learn from. He was a really special player.

Describe yourself as a player:

I’d say I’m composed on the ball, have a good range of passing with both feet as well as being strong in the air.

Highlight of your career:

Winning the Lancashire Senior Cup final against Burnley was a really good day. I got on for the final 10 or 15 minutes. We won a tournament in France at Under-15s level as well, which was also great. The international tournaments have been brilliant experiences.