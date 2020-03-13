Garrett pens pro deal!

Rovers are delighted to announce that Jake Garrett has signed a first professional contract with the club.

The defender, who has represented England at Under-15s and Under-16s level, has put pen-to-paper on a first professional contract that will keep him at Ewood Park until the summer of 2022.

The teenage starlet, who only turned 17 earlier in the week, has suffered an injury-hit campaign in 2019-20, but Rovers certainly have high hopes for the talented left back.

He's already featured for the Development Squad in his young career, making his debut in the Premier League Cup last 16 victory away at Stoke City in March 2019.

Now into his eighth year with Rovers, Garrett's delighted that the hard work and perseverance has reaped the rewards.

“I’m made up because I’ve been at the club since I was nine and all the work I’ve put in has paid off," he beamed to iFollow Rovers.

“I started off at Liverpool and Everton before coming here, but this is the place where I’ve really blossomed, playing with the lads and growing up with them as well.

“I reached Under-18s level with the same group of players and it’s been a great experience. I love the club, I feel comfortable here and I want to spend the next two years here.

“I’ve really grown up at Rovers and all the staff welcomed me in from the very start," he added.

“I’ve seen players in the past come through the youth ranks here and really kick on to make it into the first team, and that’s the main aim for me."

Congratulations, Jake!