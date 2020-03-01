Skip to site footer
Gallagher goal a great moment

“He has to add goals, he has to add creativity to his game – making chances or scoring himself – and he did that today"

Sam Gallagher's first home goal of the season set Rovers on their way to earning a point against Swansea City at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

And Tony Mowbray felt the strike, which arrived midway through the first half, was reward for the 24-year-old frontman's "extraordinarily" hard work.

The striker produced a poacher's effort to turn home Ryan Nyambe's expert cross from the right, to the delight of everyone at Ewood.

Goals from Rhian Brewster and an Andre Ayew penalty put Swansea ahead, before Bradley Johnson rescued a late equaliser at the death.

And whilst Johnson's effort was arguably the moment of the match because of the dramatic circumstances, the boss was quick to highlight Gallagher's efforts for praise post-match.

“It was great that he scored today after the week he’s had," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.

“That’s what I’ve been talking to him about – get in the box, be more selfish.

“He works like a Trojan up and down the line, torturing full-backs, he wins flick-ons against centre-halves who want to win headers.

“He works extraordinarily hard. His numbers – his physical data after games – are always right up there with Ryan Nyambe, miles ahead of everyone else, in terms of how much running they do.

“He has to add goals, he has to add creativity to his game – making chances or scoring himself – and he did that today and we’re all delighted for him," he added.

“It was good to see the team’s reaction when he scored.” 


