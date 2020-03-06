Skip to site footer
We'll head to Pride Park in a positive frame of mind

The boss discusses the challenge ahead for his side this weekend at Derby County

Just now

Tony Mowbray says his side will head to Derby County with the aim of earning all three points at Pride Park on Sunday afternoon.

Ticket News

Introducing the Final Four ticket!

3 March 2020

Rovers are unbeaten in their last five outings in the Championship and currently sit only three points outside the play-off places, with the clash against the Rams the first of the final 10 outings of the campaign.

Rested and ready, Rovers will have gone eight days without a game, whilst County hosted Manchester United in the FA Cup on Thursday night.

Approaching the home straight of the season, Mowbray says his side will need to treat each game as a 'cup final' as the pressure begins to mount on all teams hunting down the play-offs.

“We’ll try and make it like a little cup final and I think every team is the same," he told iFollow Rovers when looking ahead to the final 10 games of the season.

“Derby have a bit of catching up to do but they’re not too far away.

“Any team that can win four or five wins on the bounce can catapult themselves right up the league and I think most teams are capable of doing that.

“I think most teams are capable of not winning in five or six games as well.

“We’ll be giving everything we’ve got to go to Derby, be positive and try and win the game.

“Football is really competitive in the Championship and we don’t be going to frustrate or anything like that, we’ll be going there to be positive.

“It’s a great atmosphere when you go to Pride Park, the stadium always seems to be buzzing. They’re a big club with big expectations, and generally we’ve done alright in my tenure here.

“We got a 0-0 there last season despite getting pummelled," he recollected.

“They are a good side, have big players with big ambitions, but so have we, so we’ll go there with a positive frame of mind.”


