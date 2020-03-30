Skip to site footer
Following the guidelines from club and country

The skipper discusses how life in the middle of a global pandemic impacts professional athletes

7 Hours ago

Staying indoors and self isolating are crucial as the United Kingdom continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic that's sweeping the world.

However, when you're a professional athlete, you have to keep yourself in the right condition ahead of when football does return.

Elliott Bennett and the rest of the Rovers squad have been training on their own at home over the last couple of weeks, and reveals the work needs to be maintained, under the watchful eye of the Rovers fitness staff.

“We’ve still got the WhatsApp group going and checking in that everyone’s alright," the captain told iFollow Rovers from his family home.

“But it’s strange not knowing when you’ll get back playing football. We’re going by what the Government are advising, with the club liaising with us on a regular basis.

“The date that we were supposed to be training has been pushed back twice so we’re all in a bit of limbo.

“The club have been brilliant with us all and have given us dietary plans, running schedules that have all been set up by Chris Rush, the fitness coach.

“You’ve got to set it up on your phone, it’s not as if you can claim that you’ve done it when you haven’t. It tracks what you’ve done and it’s good in that sense.

“Nobody knows the exact date when football will start again. I think April 30th is the earliest date, so that’s the target that I’m setting for myself.

“We’ll stay fit for as long as we possibly can," he added.

“But in times like this, football needs to take a back seat. As frustrating as it is for us, the bigger picture needs to be everyone’s safety.

“If that means that football needs to shut down for a period, then that needs to be done.

“The safety of everyone is paramount. We’ll keep following the guidelines and keep listening to what the club are telling us.”


