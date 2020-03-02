Skip to site footer
Fans gallery: Rovers 2-2 Swansea City

Can you spot yourself from our fans gallery against the Swans at Ewood Park?

6 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Club News

Club News

Battling qualities there for all to see

1 Hour ago

Rovers' dramatic late equaliser against Swansea City came as no surprise to defender Ryan Nyambe.

Read full article

Club News

Ryan ready for the home straight

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

We showed great character

5 Hours ago

Ben Brereton believes the late equaliser against Swansea City at the weekend showcased the spirit that's in the Rovers camp.

Read full article

Club News

Gallagher goal a great moment

21 Hours ago

Sam Gallagher's first home goal of the season set Rovers on their way to earning a point against Swansea City at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

Read full article

