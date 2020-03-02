Ewood Express a great success!

A new initiative at Rovers saw the club introduce our Ewood Express service to bring our local communities together here at Ewood Park.

The brand new travel plan kicked off this weekend for the encounter with Swansea City, which saw over 100 fans brought to Ewood Park for the game against the Swans.

One bus transported children and parents from three schools across the Clitheroe area – Chatburn CofE Primary School, Clitheroe Brookside Primary School and Whalley CofE Primary School - in a partnership that sees us working closely with Moorland School, who kindly provided the bus.

Once on board, staff members from the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust ran a raffle, where all children received a ticket to win plenty of great prizes.

Furthermore, a number of the youngsters took part in activities on the pitch prior to our entertaining 2-2 draw with Steve Cooper’s side.

And it wasn’t just in the Ribble Valley where we picked fans up from either.

A double-decker bus and minibus collected children and parents from across three groups in Blackburn as part of our work with the local Asian community.

The bus collected 30 children and five adults from AHF FC at their training ground at Pleckgate High School and another 25 children and adults from the Masjid Al-Hidayah mosque.

Elsewhere, a separate minibus collected supporters from Olive Primary School in Blackburn, and all fans had a fun-filled time in the Family Stand, utilising the attractions in Strikers Lounge, forming the Guard of Honour and being gifted a Rovers flag each as part of their Ewood experience.

And speaking following the first trip of the campaign, Rovers Chief Exectutive Steve Waggott was thrilled with the response from the local community.

“The Ewood Express initiative is another key element of our Next Generation Strategy that we intend to expand over the remainder of the season and in to the foreseeable future," he explained.

"We have also looked at historical data of where the club used to bring in supporters from, and we will aim to try to both reconnect with lapsed supporters as well as grow new fans.

"The Bristol City home match will be the next New Generation game at which the combined efforts of the club and the Community Trust hope to introduce a further 2,000 new people to Rovers and the Ewood experience from local community hubs, schools and youth clubs.

"With only 10 games remaining this season and with four huge games at home, including the top two and teams challenging for the play-off spots, the more support and noise we can create the better.

"We are also trying to encourage more of our match by match supporters to commit to the final four home games by making available a four match bundle, which in effect you pay for Bristol City and Leeds United and get West Bromwich Albion and our final home fixture against Reading free. Prices will be released soon," he added.

"Let’s hope that together we can all help Tony Mowbray and his team force their way in to a play-off spot come the beginning of May."

If you would like your organisation to take part in an Ewood experience, please contact ysufi@rovers.co.uk.