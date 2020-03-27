Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

The following statement has today been made

3 Hours ago

The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was stressed that the thoughts of all three organisations continue to be with everyone affected by the virus.

The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions.

The leagues will not recommence until April 30 at the earliest.

They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow.

Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

19 March 2020

The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.

Read full article

Commercial

“It’s free and there’s nothing to lose” | EFL Fans on the Rewards App

6 March 2020

With over 6,000 prizes won this season and even more giveaways on their way, there has never been a better time to check in on matchday using the  Sky Bet EFL Rewards app.

Read full article

Club News

EFL and EFL clubs united in tackling discrimination

18 October 2019

The EFL and EFL Clubs are united in tackling discrimination and prejudiced behaviour in all its forms and are reminding supporters that no forms of abuse will be tolerated ahead of this weekend’s...

Read full article

Commercial

Fans chance to represent Rovers with Quest

25 July 2019

EFL on Quest is back for 2019-20 and the show are looking for your help to launch the brand new season.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dack vows to come back stronger

5 Hours ago

Bradley Dack believes he is over the hardest part of his rehab and is vowing to come back stronger than ever.

Read full article

Club News

#UltimateQuaranTeam: Disappointment for Dack!

8 Hours ago

The #UltimateQuaranTeam dream came to an end for Rovers and Bradley Dack last night in the latest round of the FIFA tournament.

Read full article

Club News

Goals Recreated: Shearer v Aston Villa (1994)

12 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

'Nervous' Dack hopes practice makes perfect!

26 March 2020

Bradley Dack admits his FIFA first round clash against Stoke City was more nerve-wracking than running out on the Ewood Park pitch.

Read full article

View more