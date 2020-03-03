EFL and Mind extend 'On Your Side' partnership

To launch the partnership, the EFL and Mind created the ‘On Your Side’ joint identity and for the first time ever in English football, a new lettering design incorporating the charity’s logo into the player name on the back of every EFL shirt was created, alongside bespoke pin badges in individual club colours for managers and club staff to wear and this will continue for the remainder of the partnership.

The EFL and its Clubs have also worked closely with Mind on a number of activations and high-profile campaigns involving players, staff and fans to highlight the importance of discussing our mental health, including the Kings Cross World Mental Health Day activation in 2018 and the ‘Goals Worth Talking About’ campaign to mark the date in 2019.

Through money raised through the partnership, Mind’s ‘Get Set to Go’ programme, which aims to support people with mental health problems to become physically active, has also been further extended with the involvement of nine EFL Clubs across the country.

A Mental Health programme developed by Mind has been provided to all EFL Clubs, offering mental health awareness training for all staff and supports Clubs to connect with their local Minds to form a legacy for the future, while matchday activations across all three Leagues at League matches and at EFL Wembley Finals have raised the visibility of the partnership and vital funds for the charity.